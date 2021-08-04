Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings police arrest suspect in bank robbery

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Crime Watch 1280x720.png
Posted at 7:20 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 21:20:51-04

A Roundup man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a robbery of Stockman Bank in Billings last week, according to Billings police.

John J. Smith, 44, was arrested around 3 p.m. by the Billings Street Crimes Unit, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a news release.

Smith is facing possible charges of robbery, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and a probation violation warrant, according to Wooley. He is in Yellowstone County jail.

Police said that they responded to the report of the robbery at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Stockman Bank branch at 1405 Grand Ave.

Police said a white male left the area on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere