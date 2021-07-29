Billings police investigate bank robbery

BILLINGS - Billings police were investigating a bank robbery Thursday.
Police said officers responded to a robbery report at Stockman Bank, 1405 Grand Ave., at 9:40 a.m.
A suspect described as a while male left the area on foot with an unknown amount of money.
No other information was immediately released, including whether the suspect was armed.
