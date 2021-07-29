Watch
Billings police investigate bank robbery

Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 14:45:14-04

BILLINGS - Billings police were investigating a bank robbery Thursday.

Police said officers responded to a robbery report at Stockman Bank, 1405 Grand Ave., at 9:40 a.m.

A suspect described as a while male left the area on foot with an unknown amount of money.

No other information was immediately released, including whether the suspect was armed.

