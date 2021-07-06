Billings police arrest homicide suspect in downtown shooting

BILLINGS - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal shooting in downtown Billings.

Brijen Fisher was arrested Tuesday on a charge of deliberate homicide for the June 24 shooting in a parking lot of 27th Street North, police said in a press release. He is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Center.

Fisher, of Billings, was injured in the shooting, and 22-year-old Thaddeus Maurice Merrit of Chicago was killed.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. in a parking lot off North 27th Street between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North.

The circumstances that proceeded the shooting have not been released.

