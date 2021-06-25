Update: 2 men shot in downtown Billings, 1 man dead

Update: 8:25 a.m. Friday

BILLINGS - One of the men involved in a downtown shooting has died.

Police said in a press release Friday morning that a 22-year-old man from Illinois died at a hospital following the shooting.

An 18-year-old Billings man was also shot and is being treated at a local medical facility, police said.

No arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 406-657-8473.

First Report

BILLINGS - Two men were shot in downtown Billings late Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. in a parking lot off North 27th Street between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North.

The parking lot between Jake's and the Burger Dive was closed off Friday morning as police continued to investigate.

The men were transported to a local hospital, but their condition was not released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

21-44327 A shooting occurred in the 100 block alley west of North 27th Street on 6/24 at 2345 hours. Two males sustained gun shot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. Billings Police are investigating. — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) June 25, 2021