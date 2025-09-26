Billings man charged following armed robbery at Rimrock Mall

BILLINGS - A Billings man accused of leading police on a dangerous chase after an armed robbery at Rimrock Mall was charged Friday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Cameron Lee Watson, 30, appeared for arraignment on felony charges of robbery, assault on a peace officer, criminal endangerment, tampering with evidence, and drug possession. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Watson pleaded not guilty to the charges and his bond was set at $250,000. Prosecutors said Watson has a lengthy criminal history, including felony convictions for assault with a weapon, theft, and drug possession.

According to police and prosecutors, the robbery at Rimrock Mall happened Tuesday, Sept. 23, at about 6 p.m. at the Hot Topic location inside the mall. Two employees told an officer who responded to the robbery call that a man, whom they identified as Watson, entered the store and was there for about 30 minutes.

One employee said the man "caused some uneasy feelings," court records state, and he became upset when he attempted to enter a fitting room and was told it was closed.

The man went to the counter and his merchandise was rung up. When he was told what he owed, he said he was not going to pay and brandished a knife.

The man then told the employees he "had two guns, drugs, a knife, and he was going to prison anyway," court records state.

One employee described the knife as having a curved handle, and a knife matching that description was located later in the mall parking lot, where it had been thrown out of a vehicle.

As the man started to walk away with the merchandise, he turned toward the store employees, opened a fanny pack, and displayed what one employee said looked like a gun "like officers carry," court records state.

As the officer exited the mall he was approached by two other people who said the same man had shoplifted from their businesses.

Officers located the man in a vehicle, court records stated, and attempted a traffic stopbut the driver fled sparking a "high-speed chase throughout the city."

"At one point the Defendant was driving on boulevards and grassy areas, prior to attempting to strike a vehicle that was occupied" by a woman with three minor children as passengers. The woman "took evasive action" to avoid a collision.

During the chase, the driver "put his left arm out of his vehicle window with a black object that officers "believed was a handgun" that he was displaying "to get them to stop their pursuit."

The fleeing vehicle was eventually stopped, court records state, and the man "refused to obey any commands and was on the fight with officers." Officers deployed Tasers and a K9, and the man was arrested.

Methamphetamine was allegedly found on the man, and a search of the vehicle turned up knives, a small metal bat, a multitool with a knife, and six used needles, court records state. Items bearing Hot Topic tags were also located.

During the chase, the fleeing vehicle plowed through a fence at the Peter Yegen golf course, causing damage estimated to be more than $1,500.

