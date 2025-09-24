Billings man arrested following armed robbery at Rimrock Mall, police pursuit

BILLINGS - A Billings man was arrested Tuesday evening following an armed robbery at Rimrock Mall that resulted in a police pursuit and brief standoff.

Police Lt. Samantha Puckett said in a press release issued Wednesday morning that Cameron Watson, 30, was arrested and faces multiple possible charges stemming from the incident.

According to the press release, officers responded to a reported robbery inside a business at the mall at about 6:09 p.m.

Officers determined two suspects, a male and a female, selected merchandise and while at the check out location the male "produced a knife, threatened employees, and displayed what appeared to be a firearm concealed in a bag," the press release states.

The two suspects fled the store in opposite directions.

Officers then located the male suspect in a vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the press release states. The suspect fled and a pursuit ensued northbound on 32nd Street West from Central Avenue.

"The suspect subsequently drove through a fence onto the Peter Yegen Golf Course before continuing southbound on 32nd St W.," the press reelase states. "During the pursuit, the suspect operated the vehicle recklessly, including driving across residential lawns, creating significant risk to public safety."

Officers were able to "pin" the suspect vehicle to end the pursuit, but the man refused to follow commands to exit the vehicle. The brief standoff came to an end, and the suspect was arrested after a K9 police dog was deployed, the press release states.

No further information was released about the female suspect.

Courtesy Billings Police Department Billings police drone image showing where officers pinned the suspect's vehicle in the area of Sweet Water Drive and Hunters Ridge Loop.

Read the full press release below:

On September 23, 2025, at approximately 6:09 p.m., Billings Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business located inside Rimrock Mall, 300 S 24th St W.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects, one male and one female, selected merchandise and proceeded to the point of sale. During the transaction, the male suspect produced a knife, threatened employees, and displayed what appeared to be a firearm concealed in a bag.

Both suspects then fled the store in separate directions.

Officers located a male matching the suspect’s description and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect fled in a vehicle, initiating a pursuit northbound on 32nd St W from Central Ave.

The suspect subsequently drove through a fence onto the Peter Yegen Golf Course before continuing southbound on 32nd St W.

During the pursuit, the suspect operated the vehicle recklessly, including driving across residential lawns, creating significant risk to public safety.

Officers were able to pin the suspect vehicle, successfully preventing the suspect from continuing to endanger the community.

The suspect refused lawful commands to exit the vehicle, at which time a BPD K9 was deployed, leading to the suspect’s apprehension.

The individual was identified as Cameron Watson, 30, of Billings. He was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and subsequently charged with Robbery, Assault on a Peace Officer, Criminal Endangerment, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Felony

Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with a Communications Device, Fleeing or Eluding a Peace Officer, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

The BPD would like to thank the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Billings Fire Department, AMR, and Probation & Parole for their response and assistance in this investigation.

