Billings man accused in Missoula gas station shooting pleads not guilty to deliberate homicide

MISSOULA — A man accused of fatally shooting another man near a Missoula gas station last week pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide charges today.

Brandon Wakefield, a Marine and Army veteran, is accused of shooting Joshua Wykle on March 4 during an attempted fugitive recovery operation.

Court documents state Wakefield was one of four fugitive recovery agents who attempted to take Wykle, an alleged fugitive, into custody. Wykle was trying to drive away from the scene when he was surrounded by the men, according to court documents.

Wakefield's temporary license to be a bail bondsman has been revoked by the state. His bail was set at $200,000, and his next court date is scheduled for late April.

Additional reporting by Zach Volheim

