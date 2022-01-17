Watch
Authorities release name of Billings teen shot dead

MTN News
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jan 17, 2022
BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the name of a 15-year-old Billings boy shot dead over the weekend.

Khoen R. Parker died early Sunday morning after a shooting at Castle Rock Park in the Heights.

According to the Billings Police Department, Parker was at the scene of a disturbance between multiple parties that erupted in gunfire shortly after 2 a.m.

Police were called to the scene in a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution Avenue but were unable to locate anyone. Multiple empty shell casings were discovered, however.

A few minutes later police were notified by a local hospital that a victim had been dropped off at the emergency room. The victim later died.

Police continue to investigate and have not announced any arrests.

