Homicide investigation underway in Billings after teen boy dies from gunshot wound

BILLINGS — A teen boy is dead from a gunshot wound he allegedly sustained in a shooting in Billings early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution for reports of a shooting around 2:09 a.m. The release said officers were unable to locate anyone involved but found empty shell casings at the scene.

A local hospital called dispatch shortly after, around 2:20 a.m., to report a victim had been dropped off at the emergency room. The victim, a 15-year-old boy from Billings, later died.

Billings Police detectives say a homicide investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests had been made at the time of the press release.

The release said initial information indicated the incident involved a disturbance between multiple parties.

Detectives are working to identify all the individuals involved and ask anyone with information to call dispatch at 657-8200.

No further details were available. The identity of the victim will be released by the County Coroner pending an autopsy and family notification, according to the release.

We will update you as we get more information.