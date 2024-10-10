Arrest made in Billings road rage shooting

BILLINGS - Police announced Thursday a suspect has been arrested in a Billings road rage shooting.

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a press release that 25-year-old Tyler Dillon has been booked in the Yellowstone County jail on possible charges of criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon, and fleeing/eluding a peace officer. According to jail records, Dillon was booked into the facility on Oct. 7. He has not yet appeared for arraignment in District Court.

According to state corrections records, Dillon has previous felony convictions in Montana for drug possession, criminal mischief, criminal endangerment, and theft and he is currently on probation.

Montana Department of Corrections Tyler Logan Dillon

The road rage incident happened on Oct. 2 when police received a report that a driver had rammed another vehicle and fired a firearm at the victim in the area of Wicks Lane and Saint Andrews Drive. The suspect was spotted by officers on Wicks Lane traveling at a high speed and a chase ensued. Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies also joined the pursuit.

Officers were able to spike the fleeing vehicle's tires successfully and the vehicle became disabled and eventually stopped in the 300 block of Aristocrat Drive.

The suspect fled on foot and was not immediately located.

