Billings police search for Heights road rage shooting suspect

BILLINGS - Billings police were searching for a suspect who eluded officers during a chase following a road rage shooting in the Heights.

Police said on social media they received a 911 report at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday that a motorist had been shot at during a road rage encounter in the area of Wicks Lane and Saint Andrews Drive.

The suspect was spotted by officers on Wicks Lane traveling at a high speed and a chase ensued. Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies also joined the pursuit.

Officers were able to spike the fleeing vehicle's tires successfully and the vehicle became disabled and eventually stopped in the 300 block of Aristocrat Drive.

The suspect, a male wearing a black hoodie, fled on foot and was lost in an apartment complex, police said..

The vehicle was seized and officers were working on the identification of the suspect.

No injuries or damage were received in the initial shooting incident. The investigation is ongoing.