BILLINGS — Recently, the Billings Police Department showcased the effectiveness of its drone technology on social media.

Investigations Lt. Shane Shelden said the department used the thermal technology to apprehend suspects in an apparent burglary case.

Watch the story here:

Aerial advantage: Billings Police Department highlights drone program

"This had been happening over the course of the last month or so but the last couple nights prior to us arresting them, they had been out there and going out there during the daytime was kind of established where we thought they were parking how they were getting into the silos," Shelden said on Thursday. "Went out there for the night and were flying, and the two suspects pulled up and went in. And we're starting to pull more copper wire out and the they got a hold of the other officers on, you know, that were out and working. And they managed to get both of them arrested in custody."

Since the department got the drone program up and running around the end of 2021, Shelden said being able to quickly put them up is helpful in multiple scenarios. He did want to clarify that they only fly the drone when they have a cause.

"The drones can provide us with information that maybe we will be guessing at if we did not," Shelden said. "We have to have a reason to be where we are."

In 2024, the police department used the drone 782 times with 119 hours of flight time. The department uses drones indoors during standoffs to relay commands and find suspects.

"It's an officer-safety thing, you know, we can put the drone in first, see if there's anybody in there, then the officers can move up, put the drone in, see if there's anybody in there," Shelden said. "Pretty great capabilities. But really all in all, it's it's a big safety tool."