75K bond set for man shot by Billings woman during attempted robbery

BILLINGS - A man prosecutors say was shot by a woman during an attempted robbery in a Billings alleyway was arraigned Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Christopher Marquise Sanders, 37, appeared in court by video from the Yellowstone County jail and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of attempted robbery. His bond was set at $75,000.

Authorities said Sanders and another man, 29-year-old Jose Luis Ochoa Angeles, were shot on Jan. 28 in a Billings alleyway in the 2000 block of Cook Avenue by a woman who said the two men grabbed her while trying to rob her.

The woman told police she thought the two men were going to kill her, and she grabbed a pistol she was carrying in the front pocket of her jacket and shot the men, according to charging documents.

Sanders was struck in the stomach and was treated at St. Vincent Healthcare before he was arrested and booked into the county jail on Monday.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Ochoa Angeles but he has remained hospitalized.

