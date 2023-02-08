Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

75K bond set for man shot by Billings woman during attempted robbery

sanders.png
MTN News
Christopher Marquise Sanders was arraigned Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court during a video appearance from the Yellowstone County jail.<br/><br/>
sanders.png
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 12:09:37-05

BILLINGS - A man prosecutors say was shot by a woman during an attempted robbery in a Billings alleyway was arraigned Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Christopher Marquise Sanders, 37, appeared in court by video from the Yellowstone County jail and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of attempted robbery. His bond was set at $75,000.

Authorities said Sanders and another man, 29-year-old Jose Luis Ochoa Angeles, were shot on Jan. 28 in a Billings alleyway in the 2000 block of Cook Avenue by a woman who said the two men grabbed her while trying to rob her.

The woman told police she thought the two men were going to kill her, and she grabbed a pistol she was carrying in the front pocket of her jacket and shot the men, according to charging documents.

Sanders was struck in the stomach and was treated at St. Vincent Healthcare before he was arrested and booked into the county jail on Monday.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Ochoa Angeles but he has remained hospitalized.

RELATED: Man shot in apparent self-defense in Billings charged with attempted robbery

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App