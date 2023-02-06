Man shot in apparent self-defense in Billings charged with robbery

One man was charged Monday with felony robbery after he and another man allegedly jumped a woman and were shot in self defense Jan. 28 in a Billings alley

Chris Sanders, 37, was charged in Yellowstone County District Court and is being remanded to Yellowstone County jail, according to Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick.

Authorities have issued a warrant for the second suspect, identified in court documents as Jose Luis Ochoa Angeles, 29. He remains in the hospital for treatment of his injury sustained during the alleged robbery, according to Lennick.

According to charging documents, the incident began when the woman left her car running in the alleyway at the 2000 block of Cook Avenue to retrieve her phone inside her home.

She told police she came back outside and saw one of the men, Ochoa Angeles, bent over in the driver's seat of her vehicle. She confronted him, he looked at her, and suddenly Sanders charged her and grabbed her left arm, the woman told police.

Ochoa Angeles grabbed her right arm, and the three struggled, according to the woman.

The woman told police she thought the two men were going to kill her, and she grabbed the pistol she was carrying in the front left pocket of her jacket, according to charging documents.

Using her left hand, she shot Ochoa Angeles in the collarbone area, and he fell to the ground, according to charging documents. She told police Sanders let go and began walking away. She said she saw him reach for something in his waistband, so she fired one shot at him, and he fled. Sanders was later admitted to St. Vincent Healthcare with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police interviewed witnesses in the neighborhood, who heard the shots and the scuffle but did not see the actual shooting.

Surveillance footage showed two men, who appeared to be Sanders and Ochoa Angeles, watching the garage area. Police were also able to identify the vehicle that took Sanders to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle said he had received a call from Ochoa Angeles to meet the two near Billings West High School. When the man arrived, Sanders jumped into the vehicle and said he'd been shot. The driver told police he didn't ask any other questions and drove Sanders to the hospital.