$500K bond set for man accused of Billings murder

BILLINGS - A man arrested recently in California was arraigned Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court on a charge of deliberate homicide.

Tad Vincent Early Warren was ordered held in the Yellowstone County jail on $500,000 bond after a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Warren, 30, is charged with the Nov. 9, 2023 shooting death of 24-year-old Brendan McMahon, whose body was found at the Fox Meadows apartment complex on Monad Road.

Warren was arrested on Sept. 23 in Fresno, Calif. by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant issued out of Yellowstone County. A few days before his arrest law enforcement had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Police previously said that officers responded to a weapons complaint at the apartment complex on Monad Road and found McMahan's body in an apartment.

RELATED Q2 COVERAGE:

Billings family remembers loved one lost in shooting six months ago

Man killed in Billings West End shooting identified

Billings police investigating homicide on West End