Man killed in Billings West End shooting identified

Family members have identified the 24-year-old man killed in a shooting Thursday night on Billings West End as Brendon McMahan.

According to Billings police, officers responded to a weapons complaint at an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Monad Road.

They found McMahan's body in the apartment where the shots were heard.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

McMahan was one of five people who died due to gun violence in the Billings area in a two-week span.

Police have blamed rising gang violence for the crime spike, but they have not said whether gang activity was related to McMahan's killing.

