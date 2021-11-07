Watch
3 people dead in Roosevelt County shooting incident

MTN
Posted at 8:26 PM, Nov 06, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Three people were found dead at a casino near Bainville on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a social media post that deputies responded at about 5:20 p.m. to a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived at the Stateline Casino, they found three people dead, including the suspected shooter.

Sheriff Frederick says that there is no danger to the public at this time.

No other details have been released at this point, including the identities of the victims and the suspect.

We will update you when we get more information.

