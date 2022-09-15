3 appear in Yellowstone County Juvenile Court on charges related to shooting death of Khoen Parker

BILLINGS — Three of the five people charged in connection with the death of Khoen Parker appeared in Yellowstone County Juvenile Court on Thursday morning.

Jesse Ray Myers, 18, 16-year-old Andy Jack Grussing, and 16-year-old Elley Jane Graham all appeared before Judge Ashely Harada on delinquent youth petitions.

Grussing was charged with five counts, including negligent homicide. He is alleged to have caused the death of Khoen Parker by discharging a firearm in a reckless and negligent manner, according to charging documents. Prosecutors allege Parker was killed by a bullet fired by Myers that hit the pavement before mortally wounding Parker.

Grussing was also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, theft, riot, and obstructing a peace officer.

According to state law, the riot charge alleges a person "disturbed the peace by engaging in an act of violence or threat to commit an act of violence as a part of an assemblage of five or more persons and the act or threat resulted in injury to person."

Harada set bond for Grussing at $100,000. Harada ordered him to be placed under house arrest and tracked with GPS should he bond out.

Myers, who was 17 at the time of the crime in January, was charged with four counts, including obstruction of justice, and tampering with witnesses and informants, both felonies. He was also charged with riot and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors.

Q2 News Jesse Myers

During the hearing, Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Paul Vestal said Myers has a connection to a shooting that occurred at Lake Elmo.

Harada set his bond at $50,000 and ordered that he be put under house arrest and tracked with GPS should he bond out. He will no longer be able to work at Buck's Bar where he was a bartender, the judge said.

Graham has been charged with eight different counts, including obstruction of justice, solicitation of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of tampering with witnesses and informants, theft, riot, and obstructing a peace officer.

Q2 News Elley Jane Graham

Prosecutors allege Graham encouraged Myers to not bring his phone to an interview with law enforcement so it could not be seized as evidence. The theft charge alleges she stole her father's 9mm handgun, but investigators have been unable to link the firearm to Parker's death.

Harada set her bond at $50,000 and has ordered her placed under house arrest with a curfew should she bond out.

Grussing and Graham were being held at the Yellowstone Youth Services Center. Grussing's next court appearance will be on Sept. 28 while Graham's next court appearance will be on Oct. 3rd.

The two adults charged in the case, Jerral Lee Brady, 18, and 36-year-old Juel Rebecca Graham, are scheduled to appear for arraignment Friday in Yellowstone County District Court.

RELATED: 5 charged in connection to shooting death of Billings teen Khoen Parker

