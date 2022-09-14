5 charged in connection to shooting death of Billings teen Khoen Parker

BILLINGS — Two days away from the eight-month anniversary of the shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker, charges have been filed against five people, two adults and three juveniles, in connection to his death.

Andy Jack Grussing, 16, is facing a a felony count of negligent homicide, a felony charge of tampering with evidence and three misdemeanor charges related to the investigation.

Elley Jane Graham, 16, is also facing three felony charges related to obstruction and investigation of the shooting.

The three adults charged in the case are Jerral Lee Brady, 18 Jesse Ray Myers, 18, and Juel Rebecca Graham, 36, all of whom are facing obstruction charges.

Parker was shot and killed near Castle Rock Park on Jan. 16. He was among multiple people in a dark parking lot at the time, and police have said that conflicting witness accounts have contributed to delays in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Related: 'The sweetest kid': Family, friends shocked by Billings teen's death in Heights shooting

Related: Billings family remembers boy fatally shot, want witnesses to come forward

Related: Lights to be installed in parking lot where Billings teen killed