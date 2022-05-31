2 teens facing assault charges in Billings road-rage incident

BILLINGS — Billings police officers responded to a road-rage incident turned physical at the intersection of Kind Avenue West and 20th Street early Friday morning.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said Tuesday two 15-year-olds were arrested and face possible assault charges. One is facing possible felony charge, while the second is facing a possible misdemeanor, Lennick said.

The two are suspected of using a baseball bat in the altercation with an adult male, according to Lennick.

Police released no other details as of Tuesday.