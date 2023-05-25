2 arrested following stabbing death of Great Falls woman

GREAT FALLS - Two people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 51-year-old Tammey McWilliams in Great Falls on Tuesday.

The Great Falls Police Department said on Wednesday evening that Bing Derrick Ahenakew, 20, and Charlotte Mary Andrade, 18, were arrested on pending charges of accountability to deliberate homicide.

Bond for Ahenakew and Andrade was set at $500,000 each.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said an autopsy Wednesday morning in Missoula determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.

Police officers responded to a "noise disturbance" just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the vicinity of Chowen Springs Park, near the 800 block of 17th Street South.

When officers arrived they found several people trying to leave the southeast corner of the park, which is where police found the body of McWilliams.

Police said "evidence and statements support some type of physical disturbance having taken place” and are continuing to investigate.

Police noted that this was not a random attack, and said there is no risk to the public.

The police department added: "Detectives are exploring every possibility in their investigation prior to any potential charges. Further investigation and evidence evaluation is ongoing. Detailed information will not be released at this time as doing so could jeopardize a complete and thorough investigation."

