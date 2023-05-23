'Noise disturbance' report results in Great Falls murder investigation

GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in the vicinity of the 800 block of 17th Street South.

Police Lt. Doug Mahlum said that officers responded to a "noise disturbance" just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday and found the deceased person.

After contacting several people in the area, a homicide investigation was launched and detectives were called out to investigate.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person.

Police presence continues in the Chowen Springs Park area as of 7 a.m. and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The police department noted in a news release: "While still early in the investigation, based upon information we have at the moment, GFPD does not believe there are any outstanding suspects nor any immediate threat to the public based upon this incident. Several persons have been detained and currently being interviewed."