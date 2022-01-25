1 injured, 1 arrested in stabbing at downtown Billings hotel

One man was sent to the hospital and another man arrested following a stabbing in downtown Billings Tuesday.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. at the Bourbon Street Hotel on First Avenue North.

It's the second violent crime in Billings over the past 24 hours. Early in the morning, police responded to a report of a vehicle crash on South 37th Street near Highland Park and found two men inside who had apparently died from gunshot wounds.

A third man inside the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital. Police do not believe his wounds were related to the crash.