Billings: Two men found shot dead in crashed car

Update 8:50 a.m. Tuesday

Billings police said in a press release Tuesday morning investigators believe a disturbance occurred inside the vehicle prior to the crash.

Lt. Brandon Wooley said officers were dispatched at 3:11 a.m. to a vehicle crash in the 300 block of South 27th Street. When officers arrived they located two men inside the vehicle unresponsive and not breathing. The men, both estimated to be in their 20s, suffered apparent gunshot wounds and died at the scene, Wooley said. Their names have not yet been released.

A third man inside the vehicle was taken by ambulance to a medical facility. He was identified as a 22-year-old man from Billings, but his name was not released.

"Initial information indicates that a disturbance occurred in the vehicle prior to crashing into a tree on the side of the road," Wooley said in the press release. "Detectives with the Investigations Divisions are on-scene investigating. At this time, the BPD is not looking for any other persons involved. There have been no arrests."

____________________________________________________________________________________

BILLINGS - A vehicle crash on South 37th Street in Billings is now a murder investigation as first responders discover two bodies in the car, each with bullet wounds.

Police were called around 3 a.m. for a vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the two men shot dead and a third with severe trauma to his neck.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and the gunshot victims have yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

View the crime scene in the video below.

Raw Video: Billings Shooting Crime Scene