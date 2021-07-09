Weekly COVID update for Montana (Friday, July 9)

GREAT FALLS — There were 367 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last week in Montana, and there are currently 440 active cases in the state. The COVID death toll in Montana is now 1,673, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 433,013 (about 47% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 872,871. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 47, down nine from last Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,551.

There have been 114,240 cumulative cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is now 112,127. There are currently 440 active cases reported across the state. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,461,824.

As of July 5th, MTN News is no longer posting daily Covid updates, due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We will now be posting weekly updates on Fridays. People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.