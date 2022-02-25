University of Montana to lift mask mandate in March

MISSOULA — The University of Montana reports the mask mandate will become a recommendation on March 3.

Masks are currently required in UM classrooms and teaching labs.

UM says on March 3 there will some exceptions to the mask mandate including the following:

Masks will continue to be required inside Curry Health Center and in medical clinic settings on campus. These areas will have the requirement clearly posted.

The federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022.



UM said while masks will not be required, students, employees and visitors wanting to wear a mask can pick up disposable or reusable masks at a variety of locations across the campus, including most student services offices and the Griz Card office in the University Center.

UM says masks are recommended to reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are:

Exhibiting symptoms of illness consistent with COVID-19

Close contacts to positive cases and have not been vaccinated

Returning from travel to areas of high transmission of COVID-19

Have not received vaccination against COVID-19 and/or are high risk due to health conditions, medical history or are immunocompromised

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department showed there were 14 active COVID-19 cases associated with the University of Montana on Thursday.

The Curry Health Center provides free COVID-19 testing for students who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Students must call 406-243-2122 to make an appointment before coming in.

The Health Services Pharmacy inside Curry Health Center offers COVID-19 vaccines on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Additional information about COVID-19 at Um can be found at https://www.umt.edu/coronavirus/default.php