Montana reports 706 new COVID-19 cases (Aug. 27 update)

There were 706 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 4,628 total active cases in the state as of Aug. 27. The last time the state had over 4,600 active cases was Jan. 24, according to MTN data.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 228. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,294, an increase of 29 since Thursday. In the past seven days, the state has seen 171 hospitalizations. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 145 reported. There are 848 total active cases in the county. Cascade County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 140, totaling 706 active cases. Flathead County was the third highest with 85 new cases, with a total of 698 active cases.

There were two new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,783, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 460,372 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 938,418. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 125,616 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 119,205. There were 5,389 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, August 27, 2021.