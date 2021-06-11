Montana reports 104 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 11

There were 77 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,641.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 408,908, or about 44% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 835,914.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Flathead County reported 17 new cases of the virus, and Yellowstone County reported 11.

The remaining new cases were reported across 17 Montana counties.

Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Flathead County Cases

12,316 Total | 17 New | 97 Active

Yellowstone County Cases

17,807 Total | 11 New | 120 Active

Mineral County Cases

278 Total | 6 New | 13 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,296 Total | 6 New | 64 Active

Blaine County Cases

808 Total | 4 New | 6 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,357 Total | 4 New | 79 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

7,010 Total | 4 New | 41 Active

Sanders County Cases

661 Total | 4 New | 6 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,885 Total | 3 New | 31 Active

Hill County Cases

2,026 Total | 3 New | 13 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,224 Total | 3 New | 42 Active

Fergus County Cases

1,126 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Jefferson County Cases

1,109 Total | 2 New | 7 Active

Lake County Cases

2,128 Total | 2 New | 8 Active

Musselshell County Cases

370 Total | 2 New | 14 Active

Carbon County Cases

898 Total | 1 New | 6 Active

Fallon County Cases

288 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Granite County Cases

203 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Madison County Cases

789 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

State health officials reported there have been 112,761 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 110,492.

There were 628 active cases reported across the state. Yellowstone County reported the highest number of active cases with 120, followed by Flathead County with 97 active cases.

MONTANA RESPONSE: COVID-19 website Active COVID-19 cases by county June 11, 2021

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,408,829, an increase of 2,617 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.

The number of people hospitalized was 57, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,394, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.