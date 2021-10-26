Montana reports 1,132 new COVID-19 cases (Oct. 26)

There were 1,132 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with 10,857 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 46 newly-reported deaths in the state as of Tuesday. DPHHS did not provide a breakdown of where or when the deaths occurred.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,305, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 458, up from 447 on Monday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,663.

There have been 173,104 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 159,942. There have been 8,160 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 501,967 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,076,135.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County : 307 New; 2,394 Active

Cascade County: 110 New; 1,169 Active

Gallatin County: 103 New; 550 Active

Missoula County: 92 New; 1,730 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 91 New; 883 Active

Flathead County: 70 New; 1,183 Active

Powell County: 23 New; 68 Active

Hill County: 21 New; 109 Active

Roosevelt County: 21 New, 65 Active

Lincoln County: 19 New, 169 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.