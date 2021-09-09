Montana reports 1,001 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 6,784 (Sept. 9 update)

There were 1,001 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Montana, with 6,784 total active cases in the state as of Sep. 9, according to state health officials.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 316, an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,656.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 231 reported, and there are 1,555 total active cases in the county. Flathead County saw the second-highest number of new cases with 103, totaling 973 active cases. Gallatin County was the third highest with 97 new cases and a total of 483 active cases.

There were two new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,830, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Fifty-one percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 470,413 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 961,328. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 132,750 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 124,136. There were 5,970 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report, and the cumulative number of tests is 1,669,619.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.