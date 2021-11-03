Montana COVID-19 update: 873 new cases (Nov. 3)

HELENA — There were 873 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday with 9,052 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 has risen from 2,380 reported on Tuesday to 2,396, according to DPHHS.

According to Wednesday's state update, 16 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday. Of those, 11 occurred within the last week, and five date back to October and September of 2021.

Counties with additional COVID-19 related deaths:

Cascade (5)

Custer (1)

Dawson (1)

Gallatin (2)

Glacier (1)

Hill (1)

Lake (1)

Valley (2)

Yellowstone (2)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped from 371 on Tuesday to 356. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,044.

There have been 178,980 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 167,532. There have been 6,262 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 506,997 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,113,818.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 29,240 Total | 142 New | 2,237 Active

Cascade County Cases: 15,540 Total | 95 New | 1,065 Active

Missoula County Cases: 16,516 Total | 83 New | 1,247 Active

Flathead County Cases: 19,660 Total | 71 New | 598 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 20,752 Total | 69 New | 360 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,367 Total | 63 New | 983 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,902 Total | 52 New | 100 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,269 Total | 36 New | 211 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,052 Total | 27 New | 108 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 3,083 Total | 23 New | 95 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Nov. 3. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

