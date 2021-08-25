Montana again surpasses 4,000 active COVID cases (Aug. 25 COVID Update)

There were 604 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 4,109 total active cases in the state as of Aug. 25. The last time the state was over 4,000 active cases was Jan. 27, according to MTN data.

Cascade County added the most new cases with 106 reported, their total active cases is now 743. Yellowstone saw the second-highest number of news cases with 95, totaling 671 active cases. Missoula was the third highest with 79 new cases, with a total of 544 active cases.

There were five new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,773, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 241. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,229, an increase of eight since Tuesday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Montana crossed 50% of eligible residents vaccinated this weekend, with 458,497 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 934,039. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 124,278 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 118,396. There were 5,428 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, August 25, 2021.