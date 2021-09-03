Gallatin County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced that five Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The first was a male in his 90s who died in a nursing home. The second was a female in her 80s who died in a nursing home. The third was a male in his 50s who died in the hospital. The fourth was a male in his 50s who died at his residence. The fifth was a male in his 40s who died in the hospital. These deaths occurred the weeks of August 13 through August 27.

“On behalf of the Health Department we send our condolences to the families and friends of these individuals and our gratitude goes out to all the health care workers and staff who cared for them,” said Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “ The news of these deaths is a heartbreaking reminder to us all that we must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of this disease. I strongly urge everyone to continue taking the precautions we have taken all along the way to protect one another from this virus. If you haven’t already, get your vaccine as soon as possible, wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, wash your hands often, seek testing and stay home when you are sick.”

The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates yesterday that attributed their deaths to COVID-19.

These latest deaths make for a total of 69 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Data on statewide numbers reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

Out of respect for these people’s families, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

Visit this website today to find out where you can get your safe, effective, and free COVID-19 vaccine. The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.