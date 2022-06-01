$750,000 bond set for Helena man accused of making school threats

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Judge Mark Piskolich has set a bond of $750,000 for a Helena man accused of making threats against schools.

Logan Pallister, 23, is facing four felony charges following his arrest early Tuesday morning. They include two counts of intimidation, one count of possession of explosives and one count of possessing a silencer.

Amended court documents also offer new details into what investigators reported finding in their hours-long search of Pallister's car and Ewing Street residence.

The search shut down portions of East Broadway downtown all day Tuesday while members of the Lewis and Clark County and Missoula County explosive disposal teams secured the scene.

Court documents say during the search, police found homemade improvised explosive devices, a homemade firearm silencer and ammunition in the car. An ATF agent examined the silencer and concluded it was functional and had previously been fired.

Additionally, police reported finding materials likely used to make the explosive devices and a number of firearms. Investigators say some of the weapons appeared to have threaded barrels capable of mounting the silencer.

If Pallister is able to post bond and is released pending trial, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and stay at least 1,000 feet away from schools.

