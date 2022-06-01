Helena police arrest man after alleged threat of school shooting

UPDATE 1:25 p.m. - Charges of felony intimidation and possession of explosives have been filed against Helena resident Logan S. Pallister, 23. Police report he has allegedly threatened harm at Helena High School multiple times in the past.

According to court documents, Helena Police were advised of a possible school threat on the evening of Monday, May 30. An individual contacted the police after Pallister allegedly said weeks prior he was going to make bombs to use in a school. Pallister allegedly showed the devices, which were said to have looked like propane bottles with fuses, to the individual on Monday which then led the witness to contact law enforcement.

In an interview with police, the witness claimed Pallister had made statements idolizing the Columbine school shooters and told them he would reenact the shooting. Pallister is also accused of threatening to kill the individual if they told anyone about the devices.

During their investigation, Helena Police said another witness corroborated that Pallister allegedly made statements about wanting to bomb or shoot up Helena High School.

Pallister is expected to make an initial appearance in Lewis and Clark Justice Court on Wednesday, June 1.

UPDATE 9:30 a.m. - Helena Police are investigating alleged threats made regarding a shooting. A 23-year-old Helena man is in custody and police report there is no active threat to the public at this time.

Police were informed the individual had access to weapons and had shown someone possible explosive devices.

Officers and members of the joint Helena Police and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office set up at the individual's address on S. Ewing St. and at approximately 4 a.m.

Captain Corey Bailey said the investigation is continuing and more charges are pending. Currently, the Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordinance Team with assistance from Missoula County is searching the male’s residence and the scene is secured.

Statement from Helena Police:

On 05/30/2022 at 1830 hours, officers spoke with a complainant concerning threats that an individual had made regarding a shooting. The individual did not specify a time this was to occur. The complainant’s advised that the individual had access to weapons and had also shown them possible explosive devices. Officers and members of the joint Helena Police and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office set up on the individuals address and at approximately 0400 hours, a 23 year old Helena male was placed under arrest for intimidation. The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending. Currently, the Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordinance Team with assistance from Missoula County is searching the male’s residence and the scene is secured.



There is no active threat from this individual or to the residents of Helena or Lewis and Clark County.



As more information is obtained, we will update you but this is all the information that will be released at this time.





ORIGINAL STORY - There is a significant police presence on S. Ewing Street Tuesday morning near the Tower Hill Apartments.

Helena Police blocked off a section of Broadway near the Courthouse and S. Ewing and are controlling access to the area.

Police appear to be focused on a red vehicle parked on S. Ewing Street.

People should avoid the area while police conduct their investigation.

This is a developing situation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.