Supporters urge Montana House Speaker to recognize transgender representative

HELENA — On Monday, supporters of Montana Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D- Missoula, delivered a petition to Montana House Speaker Matt Regier's office urging the Speaker to recognize Zephyr on the Montana House Floor.

Tensions have escalated since the conservative Montana Freedom Caucus called for Zephyr's censure following comments during a debate on amendments to a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors in the state.

During the debate, Zephyr told lawmakers that if they voted for the bill: "I hope the next time there is an invocation, when you bow your head in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

Regier, R-Kalispell, did not officially censure Zephry, who is a transgender woman, but she has not been allowed to speak on the house floors since last week.

At noon on Monday, supporters delivered a petition to Regier with more than 3,000 names in support of Zephyr. Supporters stretched the document from the Montana House to the capitol rotunda.

This is a developing story, follow MTN for updates throughout the afternoon.

MTN Jonathon Ambarian

RELATED:

'I’ve not seen anything quite that harsh:' Missoula lawmaker iced out of floor debate

Montana American Indian Caucus, Democrats respond as transgender lawmaker silenced

