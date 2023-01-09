Montana lawmaker suggests studying alternatives to Native American reservations

HELENA - Montana state Sen. Keith Regier has come under fire the past week for a drafted resolution pertaining to the study of Native American reservations.

The resolution argues that reservations have failed to enhance the lives and well-being of Native Americans, citing substance abuse, domestic violence, welfare dependence, and poverty, all of which have been deemed as stereotypical rhetoric by other parties.

Some Native American legislators are frustrated that the proposed resolution is yet another roadblock in addressing their own legislative concerns.

The drafted resolution has prompted several indigenous leaders to speak out against what they perceive to be gross misconceptions of plights experienced on federally-created reservations.

The resolution also states that the “Indian reservation system is a policy based solely on race, which is diametrically opposed to both the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the state of Montana.”

The following statement is from Gerald Gray, tribal chairman for the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

The Little Shell Tribe was incredibly disturbed by the recently released draft Joint Resolution “Urging Congress to Investigate Alternatives to the American Indian Reservation System.” The Joint Resolution continues misconceptions of the challenges that reservation-based tribal nations face while totally ignoring the State of Montana’s and federal government’s roles in impeding growth on reservation lands. Primary among these obstacles is the dual taxation of economic activity on tribal lands that leaves tribal governments with little means to raise essential governmental revenues to support their people while also making it difficult to create on-reservation jobs.



Many people in Montana know the Little Shell Tribe as the “landless Indians” because we lack a reservation. However, we stand with our sister tribal nations that are reservation-based and support their views on this important issue. The Little Shell Tribe believes that an attack on tribal sovereignty anywhere is an affront on tribal sovereignty everywhere. It is our sincere hope that this situation can spur a conversation on how the State of Montana and tribal nations can work together in a positive manner to create meaningful impacts in all of our communities.

Here is the complete text of the draft legislation:

A JOINT RESOLUTION OF THE SENATE AND THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE OF MONTANA URGING CONGRESS TO INVESTIGATE ALTERNATIVES TO THE AMERICAN INDIAN RESERVATION SYSTEM.

WHEREAS, the Indian reservation system was created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist and is therefore inadequate for the conditions that are present in our state (and nation) in today's world; and

WHEREAS, the Indian reservation system has clearly failed to positively enhance the lives and well-being of most of the Indians or the other citizens of the State of Montana; and

WHEREAS, for most of our Indian citizens, the Indian reservation system has produced the negative effects of drug abuse, alcoholism, domestic violence, welfare dependence, poverty, and substandard educational achievements, resulting in lack of opportunity for their future well-being and happiness; and

WHEREAS, Indian tribes that do not individually own their property have the highest poverty rate of any ethnic group in America; and

WHEREAS, Indian tribes that do not individually own their property have the lowest life expectancy of any ethnic group in America; and

WHEREAS, the Indian reservation system is a policy based entirely on race, which is diametrically opposed to both the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Montana; and

WHEREAS, the Indian reservation system is a policy conferring "sovereign nation" status to individual tribes inside of the borders of the United States, a policy that is, again, diametrically opposed to the Constitution of the United States; and

WHEREAS, previous judicial decisions relative to the reservation system in Montana have produced confusion, acrimony, and animosity among the general population in the past and at present, and will undoubtedly continue to do so in the foreseeable future; and

WHEREAS, the continuation of the reservation system is not in the best interests of either the Indians inside our borders or for our common Montana citizens; and

WHEREAS, we believe the investigation of alternative ways of approaching the reservation system can and will produce a new system that will enhance the lives, the happiness, and the opportunities for our Indian citizens while at the same time promoting peace, harmony, and stability for all.



NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE SENATE AND THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE OF MONTANA:

That the 68th Legislature of the State of Montana urges Congress to:

(1) investigate alternatives to the American Indian reservation system;

(2) undertake this investigation as soon as is reasonably possible; and

(3) communicate the progress of this investigation to legislative leadership in Montana and any state containing a reservation for American Indians.



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Secretary of State send a copy of this resolution to each member of the United States House of Representatives, each member of the United States Senate, the Governor, and the tribal governments of each of the federally recognized Indian tribes in Montana.

Republicans maintain the resolution contains no discriminatory language. MTN News will continue to investigate this matter as the week progresses.

