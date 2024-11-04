Entire Crow tribe executive branch re-elected; certified results expected Monday

BILLINGS — Unofficial results show Monday that the Crow tribe's current executive branch, led by Chairman Frank Whiteclay will remain in office. The slate of four ran together in the 2024 election, with its campaign platform focusing on consistency and economics.

The unofficial results are expected to be certified Monday at 5 p.m.

Of the 14,000-plus enrolled Crow Tribal members, 3,364 voted during the tribe's executive branch election Saturday. The election process looks a lot different than the U.S. federal election or state elections.

All ballots Saturday were turned in in person at the tribe’s multi-center, with only non-tribal members and those 18 and older being allowed inside.

There are zero satellite polling places on the Crow Reservation, making the trip to Crow Agency a must for everyone except the 89 people who voted absentee by the September deadline.

With poverty in just about every direction you turn on the reservation, economic development seems to be the most pressing issue, and voters have given their confidence to the Whiteclay slate.

Transportation took center stage election day on this two million acre reservation, even candidates themselves, driving as far away as Pryor to help pick up voters.

Another notable difference from federal elections is when Montana’s tribal voters head to the polls this election season, there was no red or blue ticket on the tribal ballot, but rather one people, and whether that’s Crow or Northern Cheyenne, the voters are electing the top candidates to run the reservations this election season.

“It's more of a unifying thing where we come together and we eat and we put our platform out there,” says Crow Tribal Vice Chairman candidate Wacey Real Bird.

Levi Black Eagle

Certified official election results can be found on Crow Tribal Secretary Levi Black Eagle's Facebook page.