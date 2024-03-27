'I love all of you' actress tells Blackfeet Nation on 'Lily Gladstone Day'

BROWNING — The Blackfeet Nation hosted "Lily Gladstone Day" in Browning on Tuesday. Gladstone grew up on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and graduated from the University of Montana.

Gladstone earned accolades for her performance in the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in 2023, garnering praise from her acting peers and fans.

She played the role of Mollie Kyle, starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the movie directed by Martin Scorsese.

It tells the story of suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation who became some of the richest people in the world after the discovery of oil under their land.

For her performance, Gladstone made history by becoming the first Native American to win a Best Actress in a Drama Role at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

She also became the first Native American to be nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for that role

Lily Gladstone

