Missing college student interacted with officer after leaving bar

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released video Monday that gives new insight into the night college student Riley Strain went missing.

Strain, 22, was visiting Nashville with 50 of his fraternity brothers from the University of Missouri when they were kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on March 8.

His friends realized he was missing the next day and called police.

In the new video from the night of March 8, a Metro Police officer is heard asking Strain how he was doing.

"I'm good," Strain responds. "How are you?"

The officer tells Strain he's "good" as well, before continuing to walk down the street.

This interaction with the police officer happened at 9:50 p.m., about 25 minutes after Strain had been kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge + Drink. Officials with Nashville police and the bar insist they are working together to find out what happened to Strain. The bar claims he only purchased one alcoholic drink and two waters before getting kicked out.

On Sunday, Riley's bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street.

The Office of Emergency Management says they utilized a dive team, K-9s, drones, and sonar technology to try to find Riley, but there's been no sign of him.

This story was originally reported by Kelly Broderick at Scripps News Nashville.

