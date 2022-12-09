Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman last seen in Butte

MEPA Missoula Koehn
Montana Department of Justice
69-year-old Suzanne Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on Dec. 3, 2022.
MEPA Missoula Koehn
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 12:34:03-05

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for a woman who has been reported missing.

Suzanne Koehn is a 69-year-old white female who is 5'3" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Suzanne was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3.

She is driving a red 2016 Chevy Malibu with Montana license plate of 4-55859C.

Suzanne does have mental health issues and is not on her medications, according to the alert.

There is concern for her well-being and safety.

Anyone with information about Suzanne’s location is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 9 1 1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App