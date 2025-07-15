Lockwood woman shares family's experience battling hereditary Lynch syndrome

LOCKWOOD — According to the National Cancer Institute, one out of every 280 Americans is living with a hereditary condition known as Lynch syndrome.

Lynch syndrome significantly increases one's likelihood of developing cancer, most commonly colorectal and endometrial cancers.

One Lockwood family is surviving Lynch syndrome together.

Learn more about the importance of preventative screening below:

Tammy Von Feldt loves her family. She's a diet coach at Billings Last Diet, she has three children, and her youngest daughter's softball career takes up most of her time, she said.

Because of Von Feldt's experience with Lynch syndrome, she's encouraging the public to be aware of their family's medical history and undergo preventative screening for different types of cancers.

"There's a lot of cancer on my dad's side of the family," said Von Feldt on Monday.

Von Feldt's family is from Fargo, N.D. She moved to Montana when she was in her 20s and has lived in Lockwood ever since.

Most of Von Feldt's family has experienced cancer one way or another.

"This is my dad... He had colorectal cancer and esophageal cancer. And he also tested positive for Lynch syndrome," she said while holding up his photo.

Von Feldt's father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mother, and cousin all have been diagnosed with cancer. While Von Feldt is only 47, she's battled both cervical and colorectal cancer.

"I was shocked (when I found out I had cervical cancer). 'Cuz, I didn't have any symptoms, or anything like that," she said.

When Von Feldt was 35, she found out she had cervical cancer. Because the cancer was detected early, Von Feldt was able to undergo a hysterectomy to remove the cancer and her uterus.

Fast forward to when Von Feldt was 45, she began seeing Jodi Gilligan, a primary care provider at the Intermountain Health office in Lockwood.

"I feel like I can tell her, you know, whatever's going on and she actually listens. I've been with other physicians where you don't get that same relationship," said Von Feldt.

As Gilligan started providing care for Von Feldt, Gilligan began to notice a trend in Von Feldt's cancer family history. She recommended Von Felt receive an in-depth genetic test to determine if Lynch syndrome was a possibility.

"When we start seeing lots of cancers in a family, it's a red flag to us that we need to have some further testing. And genetic testing is a great way to find out, is there something bigger going on?" said Gilligan.

Von Feldt explained that the genetic testing consisted of a phone call with a genetic counselor. The counselor asked Von Feldt specific questions about her family's medical history, including the family member's diagnosis, and how old they were when they were diagnosed. The genetic test ended with lab work.

Along with genetic testing, Gilligan also recommended that Von Feldt undergo a colonoscopy, both because she was over the age of 45, and because of Von Feldt's family medical history.

"I know people don't want to do the whole colonoscopy because of the whole procedure, but it was worth it," said Von Feldt.

After all of the tests, when Von Feldt was 46, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Similar to when she had cervical cancer, Von Feldt was able to have a surgery to remove the mass because of early detection. The genetic test also revealed that Von Feldt had Lynch syndrome.

"Being that there was so much cancer, my oncologist advised me to have my children and siblings, and my mom be tested," Von Feldt said.

Von Feldt's two eldest children, aged 25 and 22, and her father, tested positive for Lynch syndrome.

"I hoped that my children hadn't tested positive for it. I'm sad that that's something that I pass on to them. But at the same time, I'm happy that they have been positive so they can take control of their future health... It's just something I think we've all come to terms with," she said.

Because of Von Feldt's experience over the last two years with Lynch, she highly recommends everyone understand their family's medical history.

"Definitely talk to family and see where everyone's at... Get to know your family history," she said.

Gilligan said it's important to have a strong relationship with your primary care provider and get regular preventative screening tests. In Von Feldt's situation, early screening prevented cancer treatments, like chemotherapy.

"I can't tell you how often doing preventative screenings, we find cancers, and we save people every day by getting those and catching them early," Gillligan said.

