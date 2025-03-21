BILLINGS — After undergoing a colonoscopy in January 2024, Bob Hogemark woke to the news he had colorectal cancer.

After getting surgery a few months later, Hogemark is healthy, thriving, and encouraging those over the age of 45 to get screened for colorectal cancer.

Park City colon cancer survivor spreads awareness about early screening

Hogemark is man who's always on the move.

He's a retired school teacher, he loves to square dance, and does part-time photography for track meets at Lockwood High School.

After waking up from his colonoscopy, Hogemark's fast-paced life was put on hold.

"After I woke up, (Dr. Yevgeniy Arefiev came in) and says, 'I think we got something concerning here'... They confirmed I had a small spot of cancer in my colon," Hogemark said Thursday.

Because his colon cancer was detected early, he underwent a robotic, non-invasive surgery to remove the cancerous cells, and in turn, a third of his large intestine.

The 64-year-old considers himself lucky as he easily recovered from the surgery with no long-term effects because the cancer was found early.

"I felt very fortunate that the timing was very good," Hogemark said.

"Bob did a good job of getting caught up on his screening and came at a good time," said Intermountain Health nurse practitioner Pamela Barr.

According to Barr, Hogemark had the second most common type of cancer, which impacts one out of 23 men.

Barr said Thursday, "(Colorectal cancer) usually forms from polyps, so... abnormal growths that are usually benign when they start off, but have precancerous potential."

Barr says in 2021, the American College of Gastroenterology changed the recommendation for colorectal cancer screening from 50 to 45.

"Younger people are getting colon cancer. Since 2005, the rates for getting colon cancer below the age of 50 have increased about a percent a year," she said.

Barr said because colorectal cancer rates are increasing in younger demographics, she recommends to either get a colonoscopy or do an at-home test. She says at-home tests work best for those without family history of colorectal cancer or rectal bleeding. Tests at home include the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), and the Cologuard test.

"It's not for everyone, but there are a lot of people who would qualify (for at home tests)," Barr said.

As Hogemark is finishing his recovery journey, now polyp-free, he wants to encourage everyone at risk to get screened.

"I hope it's helpful. I hope this will help someone else going in, get checked, and help them have a success story like I've had," he said.