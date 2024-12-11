Billings woman earns international honor as 2024 Adult Equestrian of the Year

BILLINGS — Equine-assisted services can change lives, and at the nonprofit Horses Spirits Healing Inc., the benefits of working with a horse are seen often.

Leslie Cartner is a prime example of the strides one can make when working with a horse, building a connection that heals the wounds, both emotional and physical.

“Four years ago, my son committed suicide. So, I also had suffered PTSD for my time in service. But that was a turning point for me,” Cartner said on Tuesday.

When Cartner first decided to go to Horses Spirits Healing at 7256 Highway 3 north of Billings, she was terrified of the horses and going through the unimaginable of losing her son.

“When I first came out here, I just brushed horses for a good, I don't know, maybe in six months. I would not walk out into the pasture to get a horse by myself,” Catner said. "So, I've come a long way in my journey to overcome that.”

Now, Cartner loves riding and spending time with the horses. She goes to the nonprofit twice a week but said she'd be there every day if she could.

“It keeps me moving, it keeps my feet grounded, when things are rough. It just keeps me going,” Cartner said. “It's a two-way street because they know, they can feel it, they can sense it. And so, I've learned to trust, and trust them, and overcome those fears for that day, that week, whatever seems to be going on for me.”

On Tuesday, the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) honored Cartner as the 2024 Adult Equestrian of the Year.

“She pushes herself weekly to do more, to do better, to move past her fears and anxieties, and she's done that just incredibly,” said Amanda Tusler, the program director and lead instructor. "PATH is also an organization that provides benefits to its members such as the awards every year. So this was on an international level, so throughout the entire world. Leslie (Cartner) was chosen as the adult equestrian of the year based off of our nominations."

Cartner was shocked when she received the award, but very grateful for the international recognition for the program that has helped her.

"The award wasn't just about me. It also shows the dedication that the program does for the veterans and the instructors out here and Barb Skelton and her husband that created the program," Cartner said. "I feel the award was about everybody out here. So I was lucky enough to get it, but it's for everyone here."

For 10 years, Horses Spirits Healing has been serving veterans, first responders and their families through therapeutic riding or simply spending time with the animal.

“Being around horses is just innately therapeutic, and nobody can really quantify why, but everybody who's been around them knows it just feels good,” Tusler said.

