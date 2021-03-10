Woman given prescription to hug grandchild for 1st time in a year after getting vaccinated

NEW YORK — The pandemic has been isolating time for many, but now that Americans are receiving COVID-19 vaccines, some have been able to reunite with loved ones.

Among them is a grandmother in New York who was actually given a prescription by her doctor to hug her grandchild after getting her second vaccine dose.

On a prescription pad, the doctor told Evelyn Shaw, “you are allowed to hug your granddaughter.”

Laura Shaw Frank via CNN

Shaw’s daughter, Jessica, shared a video of the touching moment on Twitter and added that it was her mother’s first hug she's received in a year.

“Thank you to all the scientists and doctors who made this happen!” wrote Jessica Shaw, an EW Live host on Sirius XM.

CNN reports that the granddaughter arranged the whole encounter with her grandma’s doctor, even sealing the prescription in an envelope.

