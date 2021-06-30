Coworkers each donate kidney to each other’s husband after chance conversation in restroom

ATLANTA, Ga. — Two coworkers in Atlanta each donated a kidney to each other’s husband after the women learned their spouses had both gone into renal failure within days of each other.

Susan Ellis and Tia Wimbush made the discovery during a conversation in their work restroom, according to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where they’re employed.

The women were discussing the donor process when they learned Tia’s blood type was a near-perfect match for Susan’s husband, Lance, and Susan’s blood type was compatible with Tia’s husband, Rodney.

The families decided to act on the revelation and four weeks later, Tia and Susan were both confirmed to donate a kidney to each other’s spouse on March 19.

On May 17, Susan and Tia’s coworkers surprised the women as they made their way back to work after their surgeries.

Through their chance encounter in the restroom, the two colleagues changed their families’ lives forever. The women say they hope their story will inspire others to show kindness.

“You could be someone else’s hope,” said Tia. “All it takes is a conversation, a kind word, checking in on someone to see how they are doing. You don’t know how far that can go for one person.”

The hospital shared a touching video of the coworker's life-changing story on social media.