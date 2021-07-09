After arresting a DoorDash driver during a traffic stop, a police officer finished his delivery

An Arkansas police officer wasn't going to let a perfectly good meal go to waste.

After arresting a DoorDash driver, an officer with the Jonesboro Police Department took it upon himself to finish the delivery that was currently in progress.

According to a spokesperson with the Jonesboro Police Department, officers arrested the driver during a traffic stop on June 29. When Officer Tyler Williams realized the driver was a DoorDash worker in the middle of a delivery, he "took it upon himself" to make sure the food got to rightful — and hungry — owner.

Williams grabbed the food from the driver's car, took the address from the driver in custody and made the delivery himself.

Bodycam footage shows Williams knock on the door and ask for "Sherri," the woman who made the order.

"Your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you," Williams said.

"The man at the door was confused but seemed surprised and pleased when he realized what Officer Williams did!" Jonesboro Police Department spokesperson Rachel Anderson said.

Anderson added that it was unclear where the food was ordered from, "but I believe it was Chinese food."

"Y'all, I can't make this up... #ProtectandServe #andDoorDash," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said the DooDash driver was charged with driving with a canceled, revoked or suspended license and driving without proof of insurance. The driver was also wanted on a failure to appear warrant from a neighboring county.