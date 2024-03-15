Georgia judge rules DA Fani Willis can remain on Trump election case

A judge has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, but only if she removes special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom Willis had a romantic relationship. Otherwise, she must step aside from the case.

The ruling from Judge Scott McAfee comes after attorneys for the former president filed a challenge to have Willis removed from the case, alleging there was a conflict of interest because she hired Wade for financial benefit after the two had become romantically involved. McAfee said Friday that he determined the "allegations and evidence legally insufficient to support a finding of an actual conflict of interest."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

