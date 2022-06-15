Flooding prompts evacuations in Columbia Falls, shelter set up

COLUMBIA FALLS - Rising flood waters have prompted an evacuation to be ordered in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports an evacuation in effect for Lake Drive and Bailey Lane in Columbia Falls.

The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter for people impacted by the evacuations at Columbia Falls High School.

Red Cross shelters provide meals, a safe place to stay, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. No reservations are required. Residents can also request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

Earlier Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office reported evacuations had been issued for Rabe Road in Columbia Falls and the Leisure Drive area of Kalispell. Additionally, water was reported to be over the road on US Highway 2 between Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse in the Burn Park area.

Precautionary evacuations are in place for low-level areas throughout the Flathead Valley. Residents are urged to monitor water conditions on the National Weather Service website.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.