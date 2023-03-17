St. Jude: Eliza's Story

When McKenzie and Brennon talk about their little girl Eliza, their eyes light up and their hearts are full.

"Eliza is the little brave sunshine. Her laugh is full of joy and love,” McKenzie said.

A child’s laugh just might be the greatest sound a parent can hear.

"I think she’s the most beautiful girl in the world,” Brennon said.

But for this family, the reality of cancer called.

"Eliza was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma at four months,” McKenzie said.

That’s cancer of the eyes.

"It's aggressive and it's fast-growing, and as a mom hearing that, I still cry because you want to take away all the pain and you don’t want your kids to be sick,” McKenzie said.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital helped take Eliza’s pain away.

"It breaks you, and with what we’ve been going through I don’t know how we would have made it without St. Jude,” said Brennon.

When a child is treated at St. Jude families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

"We only have to worry about Eliza,” McKenzie said.

She’s just one of hundreds of children getting a fighting chance against childhood cancer with the help of St. Jude, and the help of donations.

Click here to learn how you can help through a donation during the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

